Where to invest your first salary? FD, RD, and SIP explained for beginners

New Delhi: Got your first salary credited to your account? You must already have a plethora of plans. Excitement is obvious as one moves towards financial independence. With our first salaries, most of us tend to change our lifestyles and spend on activities we have always dreamt of. However, this is also a crucial time to build our funds for the future through smart investment plans. Even if you haven't thought of it yet, think now.
For beginners, many options and different suggestions from colleagues, seniors, and family may be bewildering. Choosing the right investment plan from among RD, FD, and SIP may feel like a task. The right choice depends on your requirements and goals. For the uninitiated, here is an explanation of the three.
FD stands for Fixed Deposit, wherein you invest a fixed amount for a fixed tenure at an interest rate declared by the issuer. If you have a lump sum and want to keep it as an emergency fund with low liquidity that keeps on growing at a fixed rate, an FD is a safe option. The returns, however, are predictable and limited.
Recurring Deposit (RD) is an investment plan where a fixed amount is deposited on a regular basis for a fixed period, and interest is calculated on each instalment. Once matured, the depositor receives the principal along with the total interest amount. It works well when the investor does not have a lump sum but plans to invest every month towards a short- or medium-term goal. It is a risk-free, limited-gain option for wealth building over a fixed period of time.
A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) doesn't aggregate the money in an account; instead, it invests it into mutual funds. The Mutual Fund, on the customer's behalf, then invests the money in a pool of stocks. Since the money goes into stocks, there is no guaranteed return; however, for a long-term plan of wealth building, an SIP yields better results. Emotional resilience is a requirement to bear the ups and downs of the market.
There is no single right choice; one may choose to invest simultaneously in two or three of these options based on their objective and current financial status. The actual risk lies in not investing because "you don't have enough." One can start by investing just Rs 500. The initial phase of a career is a crucial time to acquire discipline in financial planning and increase your capital.
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