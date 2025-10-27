Advertisement
GRATUITY

Which Central Govt Employees Are Eligible For Increased Gratuity Of Rs 25 Lakh? Govt Issues Clarification

The government had last year enhanced the maximum limit of the gratuity from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for the central government civilian employees covered under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and the Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Which Central Govt Employees Are Eligible For Increased Gratuity Of Rs 25 Lakh? Govt Issues Clarification

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare under Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued clarification regarding coverage of offices for payment of gratuity to the Central Government Servant.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) had issued OM on 30 May 2024 enhancing the maximum limit of the gratuity from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs to the central government civilian employees covered under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and the Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021.

DoPPW said that it keeps receiving references/RTI applications etc seeking clarification whether the above referred OM/payment of gratuity under CCS (Pension) Rules is applicable on societies, banks, ports trusts, RBI, PSU, autonomous bodies, Universities State Governments etc and if not under which rules these organisations are governed.

"It is stated that Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is the nodal Department for formulation of policies relating to pension and other retirement benefits of Central Government civil employees covered under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021. These rules are not applicable on types of organisations as mentioned in para 2 above. It is further stated that any query on the subject including one i.e. under which rules such organisations are governed should be addressed to the concerned organisation / concerned administrative Ministry/Department."

The OM clarified that enhanced gratuity does not apply to societies, banks, ports trusts, RBI, PSU, autonomous bodies, Universities State Governments etc and if not under which rules these organisations are governed. It implied that only those central government civil servants who fall under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 or the Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021 will receive a maximum gratuity of up to Rs 25 lakh.

 

 

Reema Sharma

Business Editor

