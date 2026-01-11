Which Transactions Are Tracked by the Income Tax Department? Check Key Reasons Why You Haven’t Received Your ITR In 2026

Transactions Tracked By Income Tax Department: Imagine you buy a coffee, pay for your movie ticket, or transfer money to a friend. Most of these everyday transactions go unnoticed, yet some payments, investments, and bank movements quietly catch the attention of the Income Tax Department. Have you ever wondered why certain transactions are tracked while others are not? In this article, we will explore which financial activities the tax authorities monitor and which ones remain beyond their radar.

Transactions Tracked By Income Tax Department

According to Section 285BA of the Income Tax Act and Rule 114E of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, certain high-value transactions that exceed specified limits in a financial year must be reported to the Income Tax Department. This is done by filing a Statement of Specified Transactions using Form 61A. The purpose of this reporting is to maintain transparency in financial dealings and help detect any cases of tax evasion.

The Income Tax Department keeps an eye on certain high-value financial transactions. For instance, cash deposits exceeding Rs 10 lakh in savings or fixed deposit accounts are tracked, as are cash deposits or withdrawals over Rs 50 lakh in current accounts. Credit card payments above Rs 1 lakh in cash, or Rs 10 lakh through other modes, also attract attention.

Adding further, the property transactions worth Rs 30 lakh or more, whether purchases or sales, are monitored, along with investments in bonds, shares, or mutual funds exceeding Rs 10 lakh. These thresholds help the authorities track significant financial movements while routine transactions usually remain beyond their radar.

Transactions Not Tracked By Income Tax Department

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit clarified a viral claim suggesting that the Income Tax Department monitors citizens’ emails, social media accounts, online shopping, digital payments, and personal apps. According to the official statement, the Income Tax Department does not track online shopping, digital payments, app-based transactions, or any form of personal spending behaviour. There is no mechanism to monitor an individual’s digital or online activity.

