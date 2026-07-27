/Who can receive PF money in case of death of EPF members? How to file online claim and documents required? Explained

New Delhi: If an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) member passes away, the money saved in their EPF account is not lost. The nominee or eligible legal heirs can claim the savings. Families of EPF members can claim the dead member's provident fund, pension and insurance benefits online through the EPFO portal.
In case of death of EPF members, the provident fund is usually paid to the nominee registered by the member. If no nomination has been registered, the amount is given to eligible family members such as a spouse or children. If the member had no family but had nominated someone to receive the pension benefits, that person can claim the pension. If the member had no family and had not nominated anyone for a pension, the dependent parents can claim the benefit.
In case of a member’s death, the family can get the benefit of PF or pension or insurance without any delay by submitting Form No-2. Members can submit Form No-2 online through the employer.
The claim can be submitted online through the EPFO member portal. Enter the deceased member's UAN along with the beneficiary's Aadhaar details and date of birth. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number registered with the member's EPF account for verification. After verification, select the death claim option and enter the date of death and upload the death certificate. Provide the beneficiary's contact, address and bank details and upload a cancelled cheque. Complete the submission using the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number of the beneficiary.
Death certificate of the member
Deceased member's 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN)
Beneficiary's Aadhaar, name and date of birth
Copy of blank/cancelled cheque.
Form 10D for claiming the pension benefits in case the claimant is a family member or nominee for pension or dependent parents.
Form 10C for withdrawal benefit in case the member had died after 58 years of age and had not completed 10 years of service as on date of crossing 58 years age.
Form 5(IF) for claiming the benefits under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme.
The claim amount is paid directly into the bank account provided by the claimant. The claimant must attach a copy of blank/cancelled cheque with the IFS code and bank account number clearly visible.
Claimants must note that TDS will be applicable in death cases as in the case of a live member.
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