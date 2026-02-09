Advertisement
Why Aadhaar biometrics locking matters? How to do it in just few simple steps? Explained

Aadhaar biometrics locking facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of Aadhaar number holder's Biometrics Data.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) gives Aadhaar card holder the facility for Biometric Locking and Unlocking. It is a service that allows an Aadhaar card holder to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. 

What happens with Biometric Locking? 

Once the biometric locking service is availed, fingerprint, iris and Face as a biometric moadlity will be locked. Aadhaar holder will not be able to perform the Aadhaar authentication using the biometric modalities thereafter.

Locked Biometrics confirms that Aadhaar holder will not be able to use Biometrics (fingerprints/iris/Face) for authentication, it is a safety feature to stop any kind of biometric authentication. It also ensures that any entity by any means cannot perform biometric based Aadhaar authentication for that Aadhaar holder.

Once Aadhaar number holder enables Biometric Locking system their biometric remains locked till the Aadhaar Holder choses to either Unlock it (which is temporary) or Disable the Locking system.

How can biometric unlock be done?

The biometric unlock can be done by Aadhaar card holder either by visiting UIDAI website, enrolment centre, Aadhaar Seva Kendra(ASK), through m-Aadhaar.

It must be noted that registered Mobile Number is essential to avail biometric unlock service. In case your mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar visit the nearest Enrolment Centre/Mobile Update End Point.

Why Aadhaar biometrics locking matters? 

Aadhaar number holders who have registered mobile number may lock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of Aadhaar number holder's Biometrics Data. After locking biometrics if a UID is used for invoking any of the Authentication services using a biometric modality (Fingerprint/Iris/Face) a specific error code '330' indicating biometrics are locked will be displayed and the entity will not be able to perform the biometric authentication.

