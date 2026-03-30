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Why are Income tax offices open tomorrow, March 31 despite Mahavir Jayanti holiday?

The Financial Year 2025-26 closes on 31st March, 2026 (Tuesday), which is a Closed Holiday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Why are Income tax offices open tomorrow, March 31 despite Mahavir Jayanti holiday?

New Delhi: The Income Tax Offices will remain open tomorrow (31 March 2026) despite it being a holiday. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has issued an administrative order directing all Income Tax offices across India to remain open tomorrow.

Why will tax offices stay open despite holiday Mahavir Jayanti holiday?

The Financial Year 2025-26 closes on 31st March, 2026 (Tuesday), which is a Closed Holiday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Therefore, to facilitate completion of pending departmental work, all the Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 31st March, 2026. This direction is issued for administrative convenience by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in exercise of powers conferred under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

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Important day for individuals on old tax regime

For individuals on the old tax regime, tomorrow is the last window to invest for the current financial year. Under Section 80C, you can claim deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh through PPF, ELSS, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Want to save more? Put money into NPS and claim an additional Rs 50,000 deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) — over and above the Rs 1.5 lakh limit.

 

 

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