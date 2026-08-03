Why do you need to file fresh EPFO nomination after marriage? Check Benefits

New Delhi: Getting married is an important life event that can affect your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) nomination. Under the EPF Scheme 2026, if you made a nomination before getting married, it will no longer be valid after your marriage. You must submit a new nomination after you get married.
To make sure your spouse and other eligible family members can easily receive your EPF, EPS and EDLI benefits, you should submit a new e-nomination after getting married. You can submit a fresh e-nomination easily through the EPFO member portal.
Under the EPF Scheme 2026, if you made a nomination before getting married, it becomes invalid after you get married and have a family under the scheme. You must submit a new nomination after your marriage. Making a fresh nomination after marriage is mandatory as per the EPF Scheme, 2026. You can submit or update your e-nomination anytime during your service period through the EPFO member portal.
After getting married, a member must submit a new nomination. A valid e-nomination allows nominees to claim the accumulated amount in the PF account, EPS benefits and EDLI scheme benefits. It also allows family members to submit claims online using OTP-based authentication linked to their Aadhaar. Only Aadhaar verified UAN holders can file e-nomination and the facility is available only from the UAN based login of the member.
In the case of a male member family means his wife, his children, whether married or unmarried, his dependant parents and his deceased son's widow and children. In the case of a female member family means her husband, her children, whether married or unmarried, her dependant parents, her husband's dependant parents and her deceased son's widow and children.
For EPF and EPS benefits, a married member can choose from recognized family members such as:
Spouse
Children
Dependent parents
Other family members
While making an e-nomination, the member can select one or more family members as nominees. The member can also divide the EPF balance among multiple nominees by specifying the percentage share each nominee should receive.
Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in to your EPF account using your UAN number.
Under the Manage tab click on the e-nomination option.
Add EPF/EPS nominee details.
Upload a recent profile photo.
E-sign the nomination PDF.
Once the given nomination details are verified, you will get a successful nomination message on the screen.
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