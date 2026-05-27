Why is UIDAI phasing out mAadhaar app? What are the latest features in new Aadhaar app?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced the current Aadhaar app -- mAadhaar mobile application will be discontinued soon. The Aadhaar issuing body has also asked users to move to the newly launched Aadhaar app. It said that the new app offers faster access and many upgraded features.

ALSO READ: You may get Rs 15,000 benefit after completing THIS EPFO Aadhaar process

"mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips. It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler, and more convenient than ever!," UIDAI has tweeted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips.

It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler, and more convenient than ever!

Download Aadhaar App now -… pic.twitter.com/6XFLGU7KlK — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 25, 2026

Aadhaar Latest App 2026: Key privacy features

The recently launched the Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.

The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.

ALSO READ: New Aadhaar cards coming in December 2026?

It allows optional face verification, age verification for cinema ticket bookings, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.

The app also includes advanced functionalities such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.

It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of “One Family – One App.” In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future.

A key feature of the app is selective credential sharing. Residents can share only the specific identity fields required for a particular use case through customised QR codes generated by requesting entities.

This ensures that Aadhaar numbers are not stored by verifiers and only digitally signed verifiable credentials are shared, promoting data minimisation in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.



What is mAadhaar app?

The mAadhaar app is an official mobile application by UIDAI that allows users to access Aadhaar services, download Aadhaar, generate Virtual IDs (VID), and update their details. It requires a registered mobile number for authentication.

The mAadhaar app can be used anywhere within the country. mAadhaar is more than Aadhaar card in a wallet. The mAadhaar profile is accepted as a valid ID proof. Aadhaar number holder can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who sought Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services.

Key Features of mAadhaar

1. Easy Access for Android and Apple Users on Play Store and App Store

2. It allows users to track their Aadhaar authentication history.

3. It provides the option to lock and unlock biometrics for enhanced security.

4. Users can download their Aadhaar card directly from the app.

5. Facilitates ordering of a PVC Aadhaar card directly through the app for a nominal fee of Rs 50.

6. It allows users to review their Aadhaar update history.

7. The app enables users to update their Aadhaar-linked address seamlessly through the app.