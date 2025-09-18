Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Late? Steps To Track It Online

New Delhi: If you have filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) before the September 16, 2025 deadline, the next thing on your mind is probably your refund. But before you rush to check the status, it’s important to know whether your ITR has been accepted and processed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department. Sometimes, if there are errors or mismatches in the details provided, the department may flag them and send you a communication for clarification.

How Long Does It Take to Get an Income Tax Refund?

Once your income tax return (ITR) is e-verified, the refund process kicks off. Usually, the refund gets credited to your bank account within four to five weeks of filing. If you don’t receive it within this period, you should:

- Check if there are any errors in your return

- Review notices or messages from the Income Tax Department

- Track the refund status on the e-filing portal

Steps to Check Your ITR Refund Status

Login to the portal – Visit www.incometax.gov.in and log in using your PAN and password. (Make sure your PAN is linked with Aadhaar. If not, link it using the ‘Link Now’ option on the site.)

Go to refund status – From the top menu, click on Services → Know Your Refund Status.

Check filed returns – Open the e-File tab, then select Income Tax Returns → View Filed Returns.

View refund details – Choose the relevant assessment year, and your refund status will be displayed on the screen.

Why Your Income Tax Refund May Be Delayed

Waiting for your income tax refund can be frustrating, but delays often happen due to small errors or missed steps. Some of the most common reasons include:

- Your bank account is not pre-validated (this is now mandatory).

- The name in your bank account doesn’t match the details on your PAN card.

- An incorrect or invalid IFSC code has been entered.

- The bank account mentioned in your ITR has already been closed.

- Your PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar card.

Is There Limit on Income Tax Refunds?

Good news, there’s no limit on how much refund you can receive. Even if your refund amount crosses Rs 50,000, it will still be credited to your account like any other refund. However, bigger refunds may sometimes face additional scrutiny by the Income Tax Department, which could cause a minor delay. To avoid hassles, double-check that your PAN, Aadhaar, and bank details are accurate.