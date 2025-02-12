Why New Income-Tax Bill 2025 Is Much-Needed Reform, Reducing Word Count From 5 Lakh To 2.5 Lakh; Check Key Features

New Income-Tax Bill 2025: India is gearing up for a major tax reform with the Income-Tax Bill 2025, which aims to simplify the tax structure and make it more transparent, efficient, and business-friendly. Set to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday, the bill seeks to replace the outdated Income Tax Act of 1961, which has become complicated due to constant amendments, court rulings, and exemptions.

Though past changes were made with good intentions, they led to confusion, rising legal disputes, and higher compliance costs, making the tax system harder to navigate for taxpayers.

New Income-Tax Bill 2025 Reduces Word Counts

The Income-Tax Bill 2025 proposes cutting down the number of sections by almost half, from 819 to 536, eliminating redundant exemptions, and reducing the total word count from 5 lakh to 2.5 lakh. One of the major shifts in India’s tax policy began in 2017-18 when corporate tax rates were lowered while eliminating several deductions.

Why New Income-Tax Bill 2025 Is Crucial?

This move made the system fairer, benefiting small businesses that previously struggled with complex tax structures. By eliminating unnecessary tax incentives and moving towards a fairer tax structure, the Government aims to ensure that all taxpayers contribute their share without relying on loopholes. This will strengthen India’s tax base and improve revenue stability in the long run. The bill also brings India’s tax system closer to global best practices.

By learning from successful tax models worldwide, the Government hopes to boost investor confidence and attract more foreign businesses. A well-structured, transparent tax system makes India a more attractive destination for economic growth.

New Income-Tax Bill 2025: Key Features

One of the key features of the new bill is its focus on technology-driven tax compliance. As digital tools become more advanced, tax scrutiny and filing are shifting towards automation and AI-driven assessments to make tax administration more efficient and reduce tax evasion.

To ensure greater clarity, the bill also includes tables, examples, and formulas to explain tax provisions to make it easier for individuals and businesses to interpret. By simplifying tax laws, the Income-tax Bill 2025 will allow businesses to focus more on growth and investment rather than tax planning. The combination of lower rates and clear regulations creates a more business-friendly environment, which will drive economic expansion. (With IANS Inputs)