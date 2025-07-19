Why Your Bank Doesn’t Matter Anymore: The RuPay Credit Card Twist

New Delhi: When you apply for a credit card, you usually check things like the features, rewards, and which bank is giving you the card. But did you know that there’s a situation where the bank really doesn’t matter much?

It sounds odd, but it’s true—this happens with RuPay credit cards! RuPay cards, made by NPCI, can be connected to UPI. Once you link your RuPay credit card to UPI, you can make payments through UPI just like you would from your bank. The main difference? Instead of the money coming straight out of your account, the payment is charged to your credit card. Then, at the end of your credit card billing cycle, you just have to pay your bill.

Many banks issue RuPay credit cards, like Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, PNB, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and more.

How to Link Your RuPay Credit Card with UPI: Step-by-Step

Open your BHIM UPI app and enter your passcode to log in.

Tap on your bank account.

Find and select the “Credit Card” option, then pick the bank that gave you your RuPay credit card.

Select your RuPay credit card from the list.

Choose “View Accounts” and pick your credit card.

Set your UPI PIN for this card.