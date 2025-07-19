Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934057https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/why-your-bank-doesn-t-matter-anymore-the-rupay-credit-card-twist-2934057.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RUPAY CREDIT CARD

Why Your Bank Doesn’t Matter Anymore: The RuPay Credit Card Twist

Once you link your RuPay credit card to UPI, you can make payments through UPI just like you would from your bank. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Your Bank Doesn’t Matter Anymore: The RuPay Credit Card Twist File Photo

New Delhi: When you apply for a credit card, you usually check things like the features, rewards, and which bank is giving you the card. But did you know that there’s a situation where the bank really doesn’t matter much?

It sounds odd, but it’s true—this happens with RuPay credit cards! RuPay cards, made by NPCI, can be connected to UPI. Once you link your RuPay credit card to UPI, you can make payments through UPI just like you would from your bank. The main difference? Instead of the money coming straight out of your account, the payment is charged to your credit card. Then, at the end of your credit card billing cycle, you just have to pay your bill.

Many banks issue RuPay credit cards, like Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, PNB, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and more.

How to Link Your RuPay Credit Card with UPI: Step-by-Step

Open your BHIM UPI app and enter your passcode to log in.

Tap on your bank account.

Find and select the “Credit Card” option, then pick the bank that gave you your RuPay credit card.

Select your RuPay credit card from the list.

Choose “View Accounts” and pick your credit card.

Set your UPI PIN for this card.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK