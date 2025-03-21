Will Banks Across India Operate 5 Days A Week From April 2025 As Per RBI Regulation? Check What Govt Has Said

New Delhi: A news report by a daily newspaper has claimed that banks across the country will work only for 5 days from April 2025 onwards. The paper also claimed that the changes in the bank working days is due to the regulations of the Reserve Bank of India.

This has led to a lot of buzz in the social media, leading to anticipation that the 5 working days could be week days and those non-working could be that of weekends i.e Saturday and Sunday.

Will Banks operate 5 days a week from April 2025 As Per RBI Regulation? PIB Fact Check Says This

PIB Fact check has tweeted that the media report claiming that banks will operate 5 days a week from April 2025 as per RBI regulation is Fake.

"A news report by Lokmat Times claims that starting from April, banks across the country would operate 5 days a week, following a new regulation issued by RBI. This claim is Fake. For official information related with Reserve Bank of India, visit : https://rbi.org.in," wrote PIB Fact check from its official X handle.

Bank Holidays As Per RBI

It must be noted that as per RBI rules banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and Sundays are observed as week offs for bank staffs.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.