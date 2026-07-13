/Will CBDT directive on reporting of foreign income in AIS encourage taxpayers to voluntarily make disclosures? Expert explains

New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently issued notification to enhance transparency among taxpayers. CBDT has authorized the Director General of Income-tax (Systems), Delhi, to upload foreign income received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework directly into taxpayers' Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Form 26AS.
CA Mrinal Mehta, Treasurer, Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS) talked to Zee News on the various aspects of the latest CBDT circular and how it will make an impact in the common taxpayers' lives. Excerpts...
How will uploading AEOI information into the AIS benefit taxpayers? Mehta said the benefit is simple and long overdue: the taxpayer finally gets to see the file the department has been reading. For nearly a decade, information flowing in from foreign tax authorities under CRS and FATCA has shaped how a return is scrutinised, but the person filing that return had no sight of it.
Placing this data in the AIS converts an audit trigger into a filing aid. A resident who holds a dormant savings account abroad from an old posting, a professional sitting on unvested stock in a foreign parent, an NRI who has newly become ordinarily resident — each of them can now check the record before filing rather than defend it afterwards. Prevention has been made cheaper than cure, and in the foreign-asset space the cure was expensive, he added.
· The AIS entry lets a taxpayer reconcile against Schedule FA, FSI and TR before submission rather than reconstruct records years later, when banks abroad may no longer hold statements.
· It surfaces accounts the taxpayer may not know are attributed to them — accounts opened by an employer, joint accounts where the taxpayer is a secondary holder, or trust interests where the taxpayer is a named beneficiary without ever having been informed.
· The AIS feedback facility gives a formal channel to say "this is not mine" or "this belongs to another PAN", creating a contemporaneous record of good faith.
· Legacy coverage matters: calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024 are to be uploaded within 90 days of the order. Taxpayers get retrospective sight of years already filed.
Will the CBDT notification on reporting of foreign income in AIS encourage voluntary disclosure? Mehta commented on the affirmative, stating voluntary disclosure has always been a bet — the taxpayer weighing the cost of coming clean against the odds of never being asked. This order settles the odds. When you can see your own Zurich or Singapore account balance sitting in your AIS, the calculation stops being a bet and becomes arithmetic.
What the department has effectively done is create a window. The legacy years are being loaded now, and the updated-return facility remains open for them. A taxpayer who corrects the record in that window is a taxpayer who came forward. One who waits for the notice is a taxpayer who was caught.
· The department has run repeated NUDGE campaigns on Schedule FA. This order is the logical next step: moving from prompting to publishing.
· Updated returns are the natural instrument for the CY 2022–2024 data now becoming visible. Voluntary correction ahead of departmental contact is the single most powerful mitigating fact a taxpayer can bring to the table.
Explaining further on the increased transparency taxpayers will now have, Mehta added, "Transparency in Indian tax administration has been a one-way street for a long time. The taxpayer discloses; the department accumulates. What changes with these two orders is that the accumulation becomes visible. Information gathered under treaty exchange, which by its nature the taxpayer had no right to demand, is being handed back to the person it concerns."
"Of course, transparency runs in both directions. Once the department has shown you what it holds, it is entitled to ask why you filed differently. The order is a courtesy and a warning in the same document," he added.
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