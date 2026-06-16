Will E20 fuel lead to rejection of vehicle insurance claims? Govt says...

New Delhi: Government's fact checking agency PIB fact check has allayed concerns regarding insurance claim for vehicles using E20 fuel. The clarification comes amidst some social media posts that claiming that using E20 fuel could lead to rejection of vehicle insurance claims. The fact checking agency has asked netizens to verify such claims through official sources before sharing or acting on them.
PIB fact check has tweeted that this claim is fake. It added that Motor insurance policies remain valid with the use of E20 fuel.
Some social media posts are claiming that using E20 fuel could lead to rejection of vehicle insurance claims.#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2026
_ This claim is #FAKE
_ Motor insurance policies remain valid with the use of E20 fuel.
_ Always verify such claims through official sources before_ pic.twitter.com/XufhIQ7xI2
How to get messages fact-checked by PIB
If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.
Meanwhile, ICICI Lombard General Insurance has also clarified the confusion surrounding Motor Insurance Coverage with E-20 fuel usage. In a post on X, ICICI Lombard said that motor insurance policies remain fully valid by the use of E-20 fuel.
"We clarify that we do not treat usage of E-20 fuel in older vehicles as a negligence and we consider E-20 fuel program as a progressive environment friendly step," ICICI Lombard has said.
It added that the company's insurance policies are designed to cover accidental damages, theft, personal accident for owner-drivers and co-passengers, as well as third-party liabilities, depending on the covers opted by the insured.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that a claim is equally admissible with E-20 fuel as is with any other fuel viz Petrol, Diesel and CNG. It added that the fuel-type is not determining factor in claim admissibility.
ICICI Lombard Clarifies Motor Insurance Coverage with E-20 Fuel Usage— ICICI Lombard GIC (@ICICILombard) June 15, 2026
ICICI Lombard General Insurance reaffirms that motor insurance policies remain fully valid by the use of E-20 fuel. We clarify that we do not treat usage of E-20 fuel in older vehicles as a negligence and we… pic.twitter.com/21OOvj1mPF
"Claims are admissible based on the occurrence of insured perils such as vehicle accidents or theft. The type of fuel used in the vehicle such as Petrol, Diesel, CNG & so on is not a determining factor in claim admissibility. Accordingly, if a claim is admissible with conventional fuel, it is equally admissible with E-20 fuel and ICICI Lombard does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage," ICICI Lombard said.
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