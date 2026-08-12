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Will govt revert from National Pension System to Old Pension Scheme? Finance Ministry responds

Lok Sabha MP Aditya Yadav raised question in Lok Sabha on August 10, on the official stance, fiscal calculations, and policy analysis conducted by the Central Government regarding the growing demands from Central and State Government employees for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Will govt revert from National Pension System to Old Pension Scheme? Finance Ministry responds

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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