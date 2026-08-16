New Delhi: India could soon introduce a health insurance revamp, which includes standard treatment rates, a uniform list of admissible treatments, and a national health claims exchange. This is planned to bring transparency to medical costs and insurance coverage.
These reforms are expected to be announced by the end of the year by a panel of regulators, industry leaders, hospitals, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) group, chaired by the chief of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The implementation will take place later.
The purpose of the reforms is to benchmark the treatment rates agreed between insurers and hospitals to reduce insurance claims and disputes. Also, according to industry estimates, around 10 percent to 15 percent of claims are fraudulent, a source claims.
When the gap between normal price inflation and healthcare expenses widens, medical inflation rises. The discussions came at a time when medical inflation in India is roughly 12 percent to 14 percent and costs are rising. Families that depend on health insurance are facing increased pressure as a result of high treatment bills.
With treatment prices going higher every year, health insurance premiums may rise taking more money out of your pockets. Another impact that rising treatment rates can have is a change in the terms of insurance coverage. Moreover, patients face confusion as different hospitals charge differently for the same treatments. On the other hand, insurance policies also have different conditions regarding waiting periods, maximum payment limits, and the treatments they cover.
The varying prices and different conditions under different policies add to the stress of families. These reforms aim for a common insurance product that all insurers would have to provide to patients, along with benchmarked treatment rates. These standardized rates and coverage policies would prevent possible disputes between hospitals, insurers, and patients, particularly for common procedures, by making the final bill more predictable and transparent. There might be exceptions in cases of certain treatments and specialized tertiary care hospitals, yet standardization may help keep price variations to a minimum.
Along with a uniform list of admissible treatments, the committee also proposes a wider adoption of the National Health Claims Exchange, a platform developed by India's health ministry and the insurance regulator. This platform provides a common space for hospitals and insurers to share claims and billing information, allowing quicker settlements and transparency in prices.
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The Indian population's expenditure on health insurance consists of less than 4 percent of the GDP. However, with the existing rates of medical treatments and the huge hospitalization cost disparity between private hospitals (Rs 50,508) and public hospitals (Rs 6,631), more Indians should invest in health insurance.
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