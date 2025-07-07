Will ITR Deadline Be Extended Again As Key Income Tax Return Utilities For AY 2025-26 Yet To Be Made Available?

New Delhi: In May, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for non-audit cases for AY 2025-26 has been extended from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025. However, tax experts are calling for a formal extension of the deadline because important return filing utilities are still pending and audit-related forms have not been released.

Income tax return filing deadline extended

In a press release in May, the CBDT said, "In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing returns."

"Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 31st July, 2025, is extended to 15th September, 2025," the CBDT said.

Return filing utilities pending

Important income tax return utilities like ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7 for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 have not yet been made available. Additionally, the updated return utilities for AY 2021-22 and 2022-23, which must take into account the Finance Act, 2025, are still pending. These have left several taxpayers in a fix.

Non-release of audit-related forms

The non-release of important audit-related forms 3CA/3CB-3CD, which are necessary for tax audit cases to move forward, is another factor contributing to the delay.

Tax professionals urge deadline extension

Many tax experts have called for an extension of the tax filing deadline as important return filing utilities are still pending and audit-related forms have not been made available. Citing precedent and pragmatic considerations, tax experts are advocating for an extension of the ITR filing date to September 30, 2025, for non-audit cases and November 30, 2025, for audit cases.

Will deadline be extended?

There has been no official announcement from the Income Tax Department on an extension of the deadline for filing the income tax returns. However, several tax professionals and industry experts are urging an extension, citing operational difficulties and time constraints faced by taxpayers.

Due to the lack of clarity, there has been mounting concern among taxpayers and professionals alike. While uncertainty persists, tax experts remain hopeful that there will be an extension.