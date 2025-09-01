Will ITR Filing Deadline Of September 15 May Be Extended? Should You Wait For Extension? Explained

Income Tax Returns Deadline: As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025–2026 approaches on September 15, experts and taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties on the e-filing platform.

Tax professionals are battling a gridlock as IT utilities are being released late this year. Persistent portal issues and discrepancies between Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) are making matters worse.

The September 15 deadline for submitting ITR is just over two weeks away and there is uncertainty if there will be an extension. There has already been an extension as the CBDT extended the deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025. Tax bodies and experts have called on the IT Department to take action, citing persistent issues with the filing system and discrepancies between Form 26AS and AIS.

The following factors could lead to an extension in Income Tax Returns 2025 Filing

ITR Filing 2025: Late Release of Utilities

The utilities for ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7 were released in August. ITR 2 and 3 were likewise released much later on 11th July, 2025. As a result, professionals and taxpayers had a limited time to finish filing.

ITR Filing 2025: Data Mismatch

Inconsistencies between Form 26AS and the AIS led to misunderstandings regarding tax credits and required additional work from taxpayers to reconcile data.

ITR Filing 2025: Portal Glitches

Taxpayers are experiencing login problems, poor response times, delays in the authentication of Digital Signature Certificates and OTP validation errors. Heavy traffic on the e-filing portal is resulting in slow submission or login problems.

ITR Filing 2025: Will There be an Extension?

There have been requests for an extension from taxpayer entities as the deadline approaches and issues continue to arise. However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has not formally announced an extension. The government is ultimately responsible for deciding whether to extend the deadline or not.

ITR Filing 2025: Should You Wait For Extension?

According to tax experts, filing near the deadline comes with some risks. High traffic causes the income-tax portal to lag or freeze. Common technical issues include unsuccessful verification attempts, delayed Aadhaar OTPs and interruptions in portal maintenance. Not only does early filing ensure correctness, it also lessens stress.