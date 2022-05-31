हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Will LPG cylinder prices be hiked tomorrow? Here is all you want to know

On May 19, the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. This was for the second time in a month when the prices of the cooking gas were increased. 

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies may announce a price revision in LPG prices tomorrow, June 1, media reports said. International oil prices have been on the rise this year, the impact of which has lately been seen in both petrol, diesel, ATF and LPG prices. Considering the hike in international oil prices, it is speculated that LPG prices may also be hiked from tomorrow. Though nothing official has been confirmed as yet, we can only take it as a speculation. OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

On May 19, the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. This was for the second time in a month when the prices of the cooking gas were increased. Rates of 14 kg domestic cylinder was hiked by Rs 3.50 while that of a 19 Kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 8 per cylinder.

With this, 14Kg domestic cylinder now costs Rs 1003 in Delhi and Mumbai. It is priced at Rs 1029 in Kolkata and Rs 1018.5 in Chennai from May 19.

While the 19 kg commercial cooking gas now costs Rs 2354 in Delhi, Rs 2454 in Kolkata, Rs 2306 in Mumbai and Rs 2507 in Chennai.

Earlier this month, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision on May 7, domestic LPG cylinders retailed at Rs 999.50 in Delhi. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.

Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates. However, the government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG.

