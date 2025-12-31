Will Post Office Saving Schemes 2026-27 Rates Be Reduced Or Hiked? Check Current Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme
Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For October-December 2025 Quarter
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry, will review rates of small savings schemes on December 31 which includes Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, National Savings Certificate (NSC) and others.
The new rates will apply for the January-March 2026 quarter.
Will the government reduce, hike or maintain status quo for the rates of Post Office Saving Schemes 2026-27? All eyes are glued on to Finance Ministry's announcement.
Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For October-December 2025 Quarter
|Sl.No.
|Instruments
|Rate of interest w.e.f 01.10.2025 to 31.12.2025
|Compounding Frequency*
|01.
|Post Office Savings Account
|4.0
|Annually
|02.
|1 Year Time Deposit
|6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|03.
|2 Year Time Deposit
|7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|04.
|3 Year Time Deposit
|7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|05.
|5 Year Time Deposit
|7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|06.
|5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme
|6.7
|Quarterly
|07.
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
|8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly and Paid
|08.
|Monthly Income Account
|7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-)
|Monthly and paid
|09.
|National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue)
|7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-)
|Annually
|10.
|Public Provident Fund Scheme
|7.1
|Annually
|11.
|Kisan Vikas Patra
|7.5 (will mature in 115 months)
|Annually
|12.
|Mahila Samman Savings Certificate
|7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|13.
|Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme
|8.2
|Annually
The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv