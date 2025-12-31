Advertisement
SMALL SAVINGS SCHEME

Will Post Office Saving Schemes 2026-27 Rates Be Reduced Or Hiked? Check Current Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme

Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For October-December 2025 Quarter

 

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry, will review rates of small savings schemes on December 31 which includes Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, National Savings Certificate (NSC) and others.

The new rates will apply for the January-March 2026 quarter. 

Will the government reduce, hike or maintain status quo for the rates of Post Office Saving Schemes 2026-27? All eyes are glued on to Finance Ministry's announcement.

Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For October-December 2025 Quarter

 
Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest w.e.f 01.10.2025 to 31.12.2025 Compounding Frequency*
01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually
02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly
07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid
08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid
09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually
10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually
11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually

The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

