Will Rs 3.5 Crore Corpus Be Enough For Your Retirement After 30 Years? CA Says...

New Delhi: CA Nitin Kaushik says that if one assumes that Rs 3.5 crore will be enough to feel rich after 30 years then it reflects their flawed understanding of long-term finances. He says that what seems like a fortune today may barely cover basics in the future. Kaushik says that a comfortable retirement life depends on consistency and increasing contributions over time.

Kaushik said on X that one should reconsider the assumption that Rs 3.5 crore will ensure wealth in 30 years. He said that although investments grow, inflation also rises alongside. He has warned that a sum considered big today may only cover basic expenses in the future.

Breaking down the math, Kaushik said that Rs 3.5 crore in 2055 would have the same value as roughly Rs 35 to 40 lakh in today’s terms. He said that this amount is barely enough to live comfortably for a decade, let alone 30 years of retirement.

Kaushik said that retirement planning has become essential rather than optional for people. He warned that if someone depends solely on lump sums for retirement then it will involve risk as markets, inflation and lifestyle all work against them silently.

Kaushik said that to build a good retirement corpus to cover living expenses one needs to start early, maintain consistency and gradually increase contributions over time. He said that SIP step-ups are one of the most effective tools for achieving this goal. Even a 1 to 2 percent increase per year compounds massively over decades, he wrote.

Kaushik emphasised the importance of planning realistically for the lifestyle one truly wants rather than focusing on the number that looks good on paper. He said that time and discipline are more important than income alone. With early, consistent and disciplined investment, one can build a good corpus and lead a comfortable life in retirement.