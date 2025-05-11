Will Stock Market Be Closed On Buddha Purnima, May 12? Full Holiday List Inside

New Delhi: The Indian stock market has seen increased volatility in recent sessions. It was driven by rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. As investors remain cautious, many are also wondering whether the stock exchanges will remain open on May 12, when the country observes Buddha Purnima, a major public holiday.

Here’s some good news for investors: the stock market will remain open on Monday, May 12, 2025. As per the official BSE holiday calendar on bseindia.com, Buddha Purnima is not listed as a trading holiday this year. So, trading on both the NSE and BSE will continue as usual.

Stock Exchange Holidays – May 2025

The only stock market holiday in May 2025 was Maharashtra Day which was observed on May 1. There are no other trading holidays scheduled for the rest of the month.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Here’s a quick look at the remaining stock market holidays for this year:

June & July 2025: No stock market holidays

August 2025:

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2025:

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 2025:

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Gurpurb)

December 2025:

December 25 – Christmas

The Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their downward trend for the second straight session on Friday, May 9, as rising tensions with Pakistan weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 slipped 265.80 points (1.10 per cent) to close at 24,008, while the Sensex dropped 880.34 points (1.10 per cent) to settle at 79,454.47.

This market dip has left investors divided — while some see it as a chance to buy at lower levels, others are choosing to stay on the sidelines until there’s more clarity on the geopolitical situation.