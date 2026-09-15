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Will you be charged for UPI above Rs 2,000? What govt’s gazette notification means

The notification also extends the no-charge rule to RuPay debit card payments and clarifies that both customers and merchants are protected from charges on eligible transactions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:55 AM IST
Will you be charged for UPI above Rs 2,000? What govt’s gazette notification means
Image Credit: (Representative image)

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Will you be charged for UPI above Rs 2,000? What govt’s gazette notification means
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