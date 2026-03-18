WION World Pulse 2026: 'Banking system much stronger than 10 years ago', say experts at Delhi summit

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday (March 18) emerged as a key centre of global dialogue as WION World Pulse – The Leaders’ Confluence brought together top policymakers, industry leaders and global voices under one roof.

The high-impact summit, which began at 9:30 am, is designed as a platform to drive conversations around pressing global challenges, including shifting geopolitical equations, economic uncertainty, technological disruption and climate concerns.

With keynote addresses, panel discussions and exclusive conversations, the event aims not only to analyse global transformations but also to shape discussions around the emerging world order.

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Top leaders headline the summit

The event features a distinguished lineup of leaders shaping policy and innovation. Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa attended as the special guest and delivered the keynote address. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prahlad Joshi are among the keynote speakers.

Other prominent attendees include Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange; Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Sharma; and Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi.

Wide-ranging global themes under discussion

The summit is built on the idea that present-day decisions will shape the future. Discussions span geopolitics, global trade, defence strategy, artificial intelligence, climate change, healthcare innovation and the future of mobility.

Through a mix of sessions and fireside chats, the platform seeks to turn editorial insights into actionable dialogue.

Economy in focus at key session

The “Economy Pulse” session brought together Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, and Salee S. Nair, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

Highlighting India’s economic strength amid global uncertainty, Sanjeev Sanyal said, “Not everything will go our way but we will require persistence and have to go a long way in achieving this,”

He further emphasised the strength of India’s financial system, stating, “Our underline foundation radically better than before”

Banking sector shows strong recovery

Speaking on the banking sector, Salee S. Nair underlined significant improvement over the past decade. “Earlier banking sector was faced by high NPA of 11 per cent but today it has gone down by a large extent and sits at only 2 per cent,” said Salee S. Nair, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

Call for new global alignment

On global power dynamics, Rajiv Kumar highlighted the need for a shift in global partnerships and thinking. “For this the Indo-Pacific should become far more stronger than Trans-Atlantic and contribute to global development. This is the time for India to think differently”, said Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

Platform shaping future conversations

With participation from influential leaders across sectors, WION World PULSE 2026 is positioning itself as a platform that not only reflects global trends but also helps shape the conversations defining the future.