LIC

With Stipend Upto Rs 7,000 Who Can Apply For LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana?

LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana aims to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In line with the central government's commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, Prime Minister is all set to launch LIC ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ in Panipat. 

Who Can Apply For LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana?

This initiative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass. They will receive specialized training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC. Prime Minister will also distribute appointment Certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

Stipend Upto Rs 7,000 Under Bima Sakhi Yojana

The ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ will train one lakh women across India as LIC agents, including 8,000 from Haryana. These women will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 in the first year, Rs 6,000 in the second, and Rs 5,000 in the third, while promoting financial literacy and insurance awareness.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

