Women billionaires double in 10 years: Hurun report reveals USD 470 billion wealth boom

New Delhi: The number of self-made women billionaires worldwide has reached a record 150 in 2026—double the figure from a decade ago—while their combined wealth has surged to USD 470 billion, according to the latest Hurun report.

“The number of self-made women billionaires has doubled in ten years to a new world record of 150,” said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report, highlighting the rapid pace of wealth creation globally.

This sharp rise is being driven by sectors such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, where women entrepreneurs are building and scaling large businesses. The report notes that wealth has grown by over 50 percent in just three years, reflecting strong momentum in female-led enterprises.

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China dominates the list, accounting for 78 self-made women billionaires—more than the rest of the world combined—while United States ranks a distant second. The report also highlights strong churn, with 60 new entrants this year, signalling a widening base of entrepreneurship.

Another key trend is that over 80 percent of the women on the current list were not present a decade ago, underlining how quickly new wealth is being created. A majority of these billionaires have built their fortunes through listed companies, particularly in product-driven industries, although software and services are gaining ground.

The report also points to emerging opportunities in newer sectors. “Women are now leading innovation across artificial intelligence, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing,” Hurun noted, adding that these industries are reshaping the global wealth landscape.

Overall, the findings reflect a broader shift in global economic power, with women playing an increasingly significant role in entrepreneurship and wealth creation, even as gaps in access to capital and opportunities still remain.