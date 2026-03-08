Women’s Day 2026: Three major financial schemes launched by govt that helped Women in unorganised sector

New Delhi: The Modi government has launched a host of financial schemes for women that gives them easy access to credit, savings, and also at the same time paves the path for entrepreneurship.

On International Women's Day 2026, here's looking at 3 major financial schemes launched by the central government that have benefitted Women, especially in the unorganised sector.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per government estimates, Women constitute 68 percent of all Mudra loan beneficiaries. The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), launched on April 8, 2015, provides collateral-free institutional credit to micro-unit enterprises.

It intends to support entrepreneurs in starting or expanding ventures without the burden of collateral with a loan offering of up to Rs 10 lakh, now enhanced to Rs 20 lakh, for a new "Tarun Plus" category for repeat borrowers who have successfully repaid previous loans.

MUDRA (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd), established under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and announced in the 2015-16 Union Budget, is a Government of India financial institution. It provides funding to non-corporate small/micro enterprises by refinancing last-mile institutions like banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFC) and micro finance institutions (MFI).

PMMY places a strong emphasis on women's empowerment, with a majority of the loan accounts held by women entrepreneurs. This focus has enabled millions of women to start or grow their businesses, promoting financial inclusion and self-reliance.



Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

There are 32.17 crore women beneficiaies from both the rural and urban areas across the country under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), government figures have shown.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched on August 28, 2014, as a National Mission for Financial Inclusion by the Government of India, aims to financially support the unbanked population of the country. It provides universal access to affordable financial services, such as basic savings bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance, and pensions.

PMJDY has been particularly beneficial for women. Previously, women had limited personal access to formal banking, often relying on family members for financial matters. But now, through PMJDY, millions of women have their own bank accounts, enabling direct receipt of government benefits, greater financial control, and easier access to other schemes for self-reliance and independence.

Some of the key features of PMJDY include:

- Zero-balance accounts with interest on deposits.

- Issuance of a RuPay debit card, accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh (for accounts opened after August 28, 2018; Rs 1 lakh earlier).

- An overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000 for eligible account holders.

- Linkage to other schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

Accounts can be opened at any bank branch or through Business Correspondents, making it accessible to all without requiring prior banking relationships.

Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme



As per government estimates, women make upto 44 percent of the beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi scheme. The Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, launched in June 2020 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, provides collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors, especially women, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It offers initial loans up to ₹15,000 (first tranche), with subsequent tranches up to ₹25,000 and ₹50,000, along with a 7% interest subsidy on timely repayment, digital cashback incentives, and UPI-linked RuPay Credit Cards for eligible vendors.

Recently restructured with an extended lending period until March 2030 and a total outlay of ₹7,332 crore, the scheme aims to benefit 1.15 crore street vendors, including 50 lakh new ones.

As on December 2025, over 1.46 crore loans have been sanctioned, significantly empowering urban street vendors through financial inclusion and formal recognition.

Schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NaMo Drone Didi, DAY-NRLM, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and the Womaniya Initiative have collectively transformed the economic landscape for women. These women are not just earners but owners of farms, enterprises, and their own futures.