Women To Get Free Heavy Vehicle Driving Training Under THIS Scheme, Age Limit Is… – Check Eligibility, How To Apply And More

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government, under its Naan Mudhalvan scheme is offering free heavy vehicle driving training exclusively for women. This initiative is aimed at empowering women and opening up job opportunities in the transportation sector. The training will cover the operation of various heavy vehicles and will be provided at no cost. Women who are at least 20 years old are eligible to apply.

Where Is the Training Available?

The free heavy vehicle driving training for women is being offered at 16 centers across Tamil Nadu. These include locations like Gummidipoondi, Villupuram, Vellore, Trichy (MCJ), Kumbakonam, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Pollachi, Erode, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Madurai, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar—ensuring wide access across the state.

Training Duration

The entire training program spans 65 working days, giving participants enough time to gain practical skills and confidence in driving heavy vehicles.

Eligibility for Free Heavy Vehicle Driving Training (Tamil Nadu):

- Must be 20 years or older.

- Should be fluent in spoken and understood Tamil.

- Must hold a valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license for at least one year.

- A Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge is required.

- Must meet physical fitness standards:

How to Apply for Free Heavy Vehicle Driving Training:

- Visit the official Naan Mudhalvan portal.

- Select the "Automobile" sector from the list of options.

- Choose the course titled "Commercial Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Level IV".

- Fill in all the required personal details accurately.

- Select your preferred training center from the available list.

- Enter your Aadhaar number during the application.

Make sure the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar is active, as it may be used for verification or updates.