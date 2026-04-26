Work more than 8 hours? Your boss legally owes you double pay under new Labour codes

New Delhi: India has introduced four new labour codes that bring together 29 older laws into a single, simplified framework. The goal is to make doing business easier while also strengthening protections for workers. These four codes cover wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety.

Among the most practically important changes are the rules around working hours, overtime, and what employers are legally required to pay when employees work beyond standard limits.

Standard working hours under the new rules

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The new codes establish that the normal working hours for employees in factories and similar workplaces are eight hours per day and 48 hours per week. These limits are not new in principle — Indian labour law has long had protections around working time — but the new codes consolidate and standardise them across industries and types of establishments that were previously governed by different rules.

The eight-hour and 48-hour limits are designed to protect workers' health, ensure adequate rest, and maintain a basic standard of work-life balance. They set the boundary beyond which additional compensation becomes mandatory.

What counts as overtime and what you get paid for it

Any work performed beyond the standard eight hours in a day or 48 hours in a week is classified as overtime under the new codes. Two important conditions apply to overtime work. First, the employer must obtain the employee's consent before asking them to work extra hours. Overtime cannot simply be imposed. Second, the employer is legally required to pay double the standard wage rate for every hour of overtime worked.

This means if your normal hourly rate works out to Rs 200, every overtime hour must be paid at Rs 400. The double-rate requirement is a statutory obligation, not something an employer can negotiate away or replace with compensatory time off unless the employee specifically agrees.

Who is not covered by overtime pay rules

Not every employee is entitled to statutory overtime under the new codes. The rules draw a distinction based on the nature of the work a person does.

Managerial and administrative employees are generally not classified as workers under the relevant provisions. Because they fall outside the legal definition of worker, the overtime pay entitlement does not apply to them in the same way.

If you are in a managerial role, overtime should not be treated as a reliable or expected source of additional income. Your total cost-to-company package is structured differently, and it is worth understanding where you stand under this classification.

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Supervisory employees occupy a middle ground. Whether they are entitled to overtime depends on two factors: the nature of their work and their salary level. If a supervisory role is considered primarily managerial in character, or if the employee's salary exceeds the wage cap set by the government for this category, overtime entitlement may not apply. If the role is genuinely supervisory in a hands-on operational sense and the salary falls within the prescribed limits, overtime protections may still apply.

What to do if your employer refuses to pay overtime

If you are entitled to overtime pay and your employer is not paying it, the new codes provide a clear set of steps you can follow.

The first step is to raise the issue directly with your employer or immediate manager. Many disputes at this level are the result of misunderstanding or administrative error and can be resolved without any formal process.

If raising it internally does not produce a resolution, you can take the matter to the Labour Commissioner or to an Inspector-cum-Facilitator appointed under the new codes. These are government officials specifically responsible for enforcing labour law.

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If the violation involves non-payment of wages — which overtime pay falls under — you can go further and file a formal complaint with a wage tribunal or a judicial magistrate designated for this purpose. Your complaint should include your employment details, a clear description of the violation, and supporting documents such as pay slips, attendance records, and your employment agreement.

There are time limits for filing complaints, which typically range from two to five years from the date the violation occurred depending on the specific provision involved. Acting promptly is advisable.

At any stage of this process, you are entitled to seek support from a trade union or a legal representative. If the dispute cannot be resolved through the administrative channels above, it can ultimately be referred to a labour court or industrial tribunal.

Other important protections under the new codes

Beyond working hours and overtime, the new labour codes introduce several other worker protections worth knowing.

Employers are prohibited from discriminating between workers on the basis of gender — including transgender identity — in recruitment, wages, and conditions of employment where the work being performed is the same or similar. Equal pay for equal work is a principle the new codes explicitly reinforce across gender lines.

The codes also introduce the principle of universal wage coverage. This means that basic wage protections — including the right to timely salary payment, security of wages, and protection against unauthorised deductions from pay — apply to all employees regardless of their salary level or job designation. These protections are not limited to lower-wage workers. They extend across the workforce, from frontline employees to higher-paid staff, ensuring that no category of worker is left without basic compensation safeguards.

What this means in practice

For most salaried employees in factories, manufacturing units, and similar establishments, the new codes confirm and strengthen protections that should already have applied under older laws. The consolidation into four codes makes the framework clearer and easier to navigate for both workers and employers.

The key things to remember are simple: standard hours are eight per day and 48 per week. Anything beyond that requires your consent and must be paid at double your normal rate. If it is not, you have a clear and accessible path to seek redress through government authorities, tribunals, and if necessary, the courts.