Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914545https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/worried-about-cyber-frauds-with-your-demat-accounts-sebi-introduces-new-tool-to-verify-payment-handles-2914545.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CYBER FRAUDS

Worried About Cyber Frauds With Your Demat Accounts? SEBI Introduces New Tool To Verify Payment Handles

Investors can now easily check if a UPI ID is genuine by either scanning a QR code or entering the ID manually. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Worried About Cyber Frauds With Your Demat Accounts? SEBI Introduces New Tool To Verify Payment Handles Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: SEBI in order to make investments safer and protect against cyber frauds has introduced a new tool called ‘SEBI Check.’ This tool will help investors verify UPI handles and registered bank accounts before making any payments. With features like ‘Validated UPI Handles’, SEBI aims to boost investor confidence, prevent deepfake scams, and ensure secure transactions in the digital space.

Investors can now easily check if a UPI ID is genuine by either scanning a QR code or entering the ID manually. When it comes to bank accounts, they can verify key details like the account number and IFSC code of registered intermediaries. At the heart of this new system is a standardized UPI address format for intermediaries which includes a username and a unique handle.

The new UPI system will include a user-friendly format where the username is a readable name chosen by the intermediary, followed by a suffix that shows their category—like "brk" for stock brokers or "mf" for mutual funds. The valid handle will also include a unique identifier "@valid" along with the name of the self-certified syndicate bank. These verified UPI handles will be issued only by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and will be used exclusively by SEBI-registered intermediaries to collect payments securely.

Starting October 1, 2025, investors will be able to use SEBI Check to verify payment details before making any transactions. This new tool is designed to tackle issues like cyber frauds, deepfakes, and impersonation. With SEBI Check, investors can easily find out whether the person or intermediary requesting funds is actually registered—helping build greater trust and confidence in the investment process.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK