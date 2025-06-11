Worried About Cyber Frauds With Your Demat Accounts? SEBI Introduces New Tool To Verify Payment Handles

New Delhi: SEBI in order to make investments safer and protect against cyber frauds has introduced a new tool called ‘SEBI Check.’ This tool will help investors verify UPI handles and registered bank accounts before making any payments. With features like ‘Validated UPI Handles’, SEBI aims to boost investor confidence, prevent deepfake scams, and ensure secure transactions in the digital space.

Investors can now easily check if a UPI ID is genuine by either scanning a QR code or entering the ID manually. When it comes to bank accounts, they can verify key details like the account number and IFSC code of registered intermediaries. At the heart of this new system is a standardized UPI address format for intermediaries which includes a username and a unique handle.

The new UPI system will include a user-friendly format where the username is a readable name chosen by the intermediary, followed by a suffix that shows their category—like "brk" for stock brokers or "mf" for mutual funds. The valid handle will also include a unique identifier "@valid" along with the name of the self-certified syndicate bank. These verified UPI handles will be issued only by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and will be used exclusively by SEBI-registered intermediaries to collect payments securely.

Starting October 1, 2025, investors will be able to use SEBI Check to verify payment details before making any transactions. This new tool is designed to tackle issues like cyber frauds, deepfakes, and impersonation. With SEBI Check, investors can easily find out whether the person or intermediary requesting funds is actually registered—helping build greater trust and confidence in the investment process.