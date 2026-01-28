Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011156https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/you-thought-rs-2-lakh/month-is-a-good-salary-ca-explains-why-middle-class-indians-in-metro-cities-are-still-facing-difficulty-3011156.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceYou thought Rs 2 lakh/month is a good salary? CA explains why middle class Indians in metro cities are still facing difficulty
WEALTH

You thought Rs 2 lakh/month is a good salary? CA explains why middle class Indians in metro cities are still facing difficulty

How much salary is enough for a comfortable life in in metro cities? CA explains, even Rs 2 lakh monthly salary is not sufficient.  

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

You thought Rs 2 lakh/month is a good salary? CA explains why middle class Indians in metro cities are still facing difficulty

New Delhi: For many middle class Indians, earning Rs 2 lakh a month in a metro city seems like a win-win scenario. However, many Tier-1 city earners find that their ideal of a comfortable life with Rs 2 lakh per month in a metro city is dashed by the high costs and growing expenses.

CA Nitin Kaushik has highlighted this harsh reality in his X post, pointing out that the Indian middle class is being crushed by a mathematical impossibility that no one wants to acknowledge.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He says that many people consider earning Rs 2 lakh a month in a Tier-1 city to be a victory until they realize that that money is not enough to keep up with rising prices and inflation. According to him, private school fees have surged 160 percent in a decade and medical inflation is running at 14 percent which is the highest in Asia. 

Kaushik said that housing costs are equally rising with price-to-income ratios hitting 15× in Mumbai and 12× in Delhi. He says that buying a home is not only challenging but also a debt trap that consumes 50 percent of take-home pay in EMIs for the next 20 years.

According to Kaushik, the middle class is not making wealth due to the high taxes, expensive rent and high cost of essential services that the state fails to provide. He said that high earners are becoming debt-servicing machines for the real estate and education sectors with financial burden taking the place of the security their salaries promise.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar plane crash: CM Fadnavis declares three days of state mourning
kids luggage
Fun And Functional Travel Bags For Girls On Myntra
CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026 registration window closes on Jan 30 at cuet.nta.nic.in
Technology
OpenAI launches Prism for scientists and researchers; Check features
UGC guidelines
UGC Row: Constitutional fault lines in caste-selective grievance regulations
Ajit Pawar
Who is Rohit Pawar and how is he connected to Ajit Pawar
Chennai Food
Most-Ordered Local Foods From Chennai’s Popular Restaurants
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.1.2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ncert whatsapp channel
NCERT launches WhatsApp channel for Students and Teachers
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar dies: From Baramati to corridors of power, king who never got crown