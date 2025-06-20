Advertisement
SARTHAK AHUJA

You Thought Rs 70 LPA Salary Was Massive? Banker Explains If You Have A Home Loan Then...

Rising inflation, soaring housing and vehicle costs, and aspirational lifestyles fueled by social media are squeezing urban professionals, turning them into a new "sub-middle class."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
You Thought Rs 70 LPA Salary Was Massive? Banker Explains If You Have A Home Loan Then... Instagram

New Delhi: A LinkedIn post by investment banker Sarthak Ahuja has gone viral for showing how even a big salary—Rs 70 lakh per year—doesn’t guarantee comfort in India’s metro cities. He explains that after taxes (about Rs 20 lakh), the take-home pay is roughly Rs 4.1 lakh per month.

Out of this, fixed costs eat up most of the money:

Rs 1.7 lakh for a home loan EMI (for a Rs 3 crore flat)

Rs 65,000 for a car loan EMI

Rs 50,000 for international school fees

Rs 15,000 for domestic help

After these, only about Rs 1 lakh is left for everything else—groceries, fuel, electricity, medical bills, eating out, shopping, and saving for holidays. This means that even high earners are left with little by month-end.

Ahuja lists three main reasons for this squeeze:

Rapid inflation in cities like Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru

Housing and car prices rising much faster than salaries

Social media pushing people to spend more to keep up with others

He calls this group the new “sub-middle class”—people who look rich on paper but feel financially stuck. His advice: don’t take a home loan unless you really need to. Many professionals agreed with his post, saying they face the same struggles.

