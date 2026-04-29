Your boss asked you to stay late again, Here is what the law actually says about that

New Delhi: It happens in offices across India every single day. A manager calls just before closing time. A message comes through on WhatsApp. A quick word in the corridor. Stay back, finish this, we need it tonight. Most employees comply without question because refusing feels risky and pushing back feels unprofessional. But here is something most working Indians do not know: asking an employee to work beyond their official hours without proper process is not just inconvenient — in many cases it is illegal.

What the law actually permits

Indian labour law draws a clear line around working hours. Under the Factories Act and the newer Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, the standard working limit for most employees is eight to nine hours per day and 48 hours per week. Any work performed beyond these limits is legally classified as overtime — and overtime carries specific rights and obligations that neither the employer nor the employee can simply ignore.

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The first and most important of those obligations is consent. Overtime must be voluntary. An employer cannot compel you to stay late. Informal instructions — a phone call, a verbal request, a message — do not carry the legal weight needed to make overtime mandatory. If you are being pressured to work extra hours without a formal process, your employer may already be on the wrong side of labour law.

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You are entitled to be paid for every extra hour

If you do work beyond the standard limit, the law requires your employer to pay you at double your regular hourly rate for every overtime hour. This obligation applies regardless of how the instruction was delivered. It does not matter whether you were asked in writing or told verbally in a hallway conversation.

If you worked the hours, the payment is owed. Employers are required to include this amount within the normal salary payment cycle. Withholding overtime pay is a direct violation of the wage protection provisions under the new labour codes.

Not everyone qualifies — and companies know this

There is an important exception built into the law that many employers use strategically. Managerial and supervisory employees are often excluded from statutory overtime entitlements, particularly when their salary exceeds certain thresholds set by the government.

This exclusion exists for legitimate reasons — senior roles genuinely do carry different expectations around working hours — but it is also routinely misused. Companies sometimes classify employees as managers or supervisors primarily to avoid the overtime payment obligation, regardless of what the person's job actually involves day to day.

If you have been told you do not qualify for overtime pay, it is worth checking carefully. Look at your employment contract, your actual job description, and your salary level. If your role is operational rather than genuinely managerial, the exclusion may not legitimately apply to you.

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The tactics employers use to avoid liability

When overtime disputes arise, employers typically respond with one of several standard arguments. They claim the extra work was voluntary and that the employee chose to stay. They point to contract clauses — phrases like "work as required by business needs" or "flexible hours as per operational demands" — as justification for extended hours without additional pay. They reclassify employees as managers after the fact. They argue that overtime was part of the original terms of employment.

None of these arguments automatically holds up. A vague contract clause does not override the specific protections in labour law. Reclassifying someone as a manager does not retrospectively remove their entitlement to overtime that was already earned. Voluntary language in a contract cannot be used to compel what must legally remain voluntary.

Protect yourself before the problem starts

The most practical thing any employee can do is maintain their own records. Save every email, message, or digital communication that shows you were asked to work outside standard hours. If the instruction came verbally — in person or over a call — send a follow-up email immediately afterward summarising what was said and what was agreed. Keep that record in a personal folder outside your work systems.

This documentation serves two purposes. It creates a factual record of what happened, which is essential if you ever need to raise a complaint. It also signals to your employer that you are aware of your rights and are keeping track, which in itself often changes how informal overtime requests are handled going forward.

What to do if your employer refuses to pay

Start internally. Most companies have a grievance redressal mechanism — an HR process, an ethics hotline, or a formal complaint procedure. Raise the issue through that channel first and document every step of that process as well.

If the internal route produces no result, the next step is external. You can approach the Labour Commissioner in your district, who is responsible for enforcing wage and working conditions laws. A formal complaint can be filed, and the Labour Commissioner has the authority to investigate and direct the employer to pay what is owed.

If the violation involves unpaid wages, which overtime technically is, workers can take the matter to a Labour Court. Those in higher-income roles that fall outside the standard worker definition under the codes may need to approach a civil court instead. At any stage, support from a trade union or a labour law professional can significantly strengthen your position.

The short version

Your employer cannot legally force you to work overtime. If you do work extra hours, you must be paid double your normal rate. Managerial employees may be excluded, but that exclusion is often misapplied. Keep records of every extra hour you are asked to work. If you are not paid, the law gives you a clear path to seek what you are owed.