Your Cheques To Be Cleared By Banks Within Hours From 4 October 2025: Check RBI Latest Rules

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has issued notification on Introduction of Continuous Clearing and Settlement on Realisation in Cheque Truncation System, thus allowing for your cheques to be cleared within hours.

" It has been decided to transition CTS to continuous clearing and settlement on realisation in two phases. Phase 1 shall be implemented on October 4, 2025 and Phase 2 on January 3, 2026. All banks are advised to make their customers adequately aware of the changes in the cheque clearing process. Banks are also advised to be in readiness to participate in continuous clearing in CTS on the above dates," the central bank said.

RBI said that there shall be a single presentation session from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Cheques received by the branches shall be scanned and sent to the clearing house by the banks immediately and continuously during the presentation session. The clearing house will in turn release the cheque images to drawee banks on a continuous basis.

The confirmation session shall start at 10:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM.

For every cheque presented, the drawee bank shall generate either positive confirmation (for honoured cheques) or negative confirmation (for dishonoured cheques).

Each cheque will contain the ‘Item Expiry Time’ which indicates the latest time by which confirmation for the presented instrument needs to be provided by the drawee bank.

Processing by drawee banks is to be done continuously throughout the day and on a real time basis as soon as cheque images are received. Information of positive/negative confirmation shall be sent by the drawee banks to the clearing house immediately after processing.

During phase 1 (From October 4 to January 2, 2026), drawee banks shall be required to confirm (positively / negatively) cheques presented on them latest by end of confirmation session (i.e. 7:00 PM) else those will be deemed to have been approved and included for settlement. Item expiry time for all cheques shall be set as 7:00 PM in phase 1.

In Phase 2 (from January 3, 2026), the item expiry time of cheques shall be changed to T+3 clear hours. For example, the cheques received by drawee banks between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM will have to be confirmed positively or negatively by them by 2:00 PM (3 hours from 11:00 AM). Cheques for which confirmation is not provided by the drawee bank in the prescribed 3 hours shall be treated as deemed approved and included for settlement at 2:00 PM.