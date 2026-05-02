Your income is below tax limit? Filing ITR can still save you money and future trouble

New Delhi: A lot of salaried individual believe that if their income is below the tax-free limit, they do not need to file an Income Tax Return (ITR). They think no tax means no paperwork. But in reality, filing an ITR can still be very useful, even if no tax is payable.

In many cases, tax is already deducted at source (TDS) from salary, bank interest, fixed deposits, or freelance income. If you do not file your ITR, you may lose the chance to claim that money back as a refund. What looks like a “no tax” case may still mean the government owes you money.

Filing an ITR also helps create a proper financial record. It works as proof of income and becomes useful when applying for home loans, personal loans, education loans, or even visas. Banks and embassies often ask for past ITRs to check your financial stability. Without them, approvals may become difficult or delayed.

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Tax experts say one common mistake people make is thinking “no tax means nothing to do.” This often leads to missed refunds. For example, banks deduct 10% TDS on fixed deposit interest if it crosses Rs 50,000 in a financial year. If PAN is not provided, the deduction can go up to 20 percent. Filing an ITR helps you claim any extra tax deducted as a refund.

Another important reason is record keeping. Today, most financial transactions are tracked digitally. If your income details do not match official records later, it can create problems. Also, if you invest in shares or mutual funds and want to carry forward losses for future tax benefits, filing your ITR on time becomes necessary.

To file correctly, people should keep documents like Form 16, salary slips, PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, investment proofs, Form 26AS, and Annual Information Statement (AIS) ready. These help ensure accurate filing and faster refunds.

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Simply said, filing ITR is not only about paying tax. It is also about claiming refunds, building financial credibility, and keeping your records clean. Even if your income is below the exemption limit, filing your return can still be a smart financial decision.