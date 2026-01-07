Advertisement
Your SBI YONO App Will Be Blocked If You Don’t Update Your Aadhaar? Details You Need To Know

SBI Users have been asked in a viral message to download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar, else their YONO app will be blocked.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
New Delhi: A viral message is circulating in the social media regarding SBI, claiming that users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. The viral message has further claimed that if Aadhaar is not updated, the SBI YONO app will be blocked.

Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading and FAKE.

PIB has further cautioned users to not fall prey to such fake messages. It tweeted, "Do NOT download any APKs or share personal, banking, or Aadhaar details. SBI does NOT ask for such information."

It has also advised consumers to report suspicious messages to report.phishing@sbi.co.in for necessary action.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Reema Sharma

Business Editor

