Zerodha Technical Glitch Resolved After User Complaints On Live Stock Prices

New Delhi: Zerodha Technical Glitch: Several users of Zerodha had raised complaints regarding the Brokerage house's Kite mobile app. Users said that they experienced a technical glitch during early market hours.

Many users said that they faced log-in issues, lag in live stock prices, portfolio update among other issues.

Zerodha has meanwhile said that the issue is now resolved.

Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected.



For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 3, 2025

Several users took to Microblogging site X, to register their complaints.

Traders being blown due to regular #Zerodha technical glitches, while the Kamats get rich calmly!



____ pic.twitter.com/8b26anAaIA — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) September 3, 2025

Zerodha just crashed again. Traders stuck in the middle of the market - this is beyond frustrating! @zerodhaonline — _ ___ __ (@deepu_ooo7) September 3, 2025

___saw _@zerodhaonline_ glitching completely for a min during market hours for the first time pic.twitter.com/iDAPQdVWJp — Arya Karani (@KaraniArya) September 3, 2025

Zerodha Acknowledges Error

Zerodha had earlier acknowledged the issue, stating in a tweet, "Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app."