Zerodha Technical Glitch Resolved After User Complaints On Live Stock Prices

Zerodha Technical Glitch has now been resolved after users faced problems with log-ins and other issues during early market hours.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Zerodha Technical Glitch: Several users of Zerodha had raised complaints regarding the Brokerage house's Kite mobile app. Users said that they experienced a technical glitch during early market hours. 

Many users said that they faced log-in issues, lag in live stock prices, portfolio update among other issues.

(Also Read: 45% Of Indian Midle-Class Salaries Gone In EMI)

Zerodha has meanwhile said that the issue is now resolved.

(Also Read: A Few Allowance May Be Abolished In 8th Pay Comission-- Here's Why)

 

Several users took to Microblogging site X, to register their complaints. 

Zerodha Acknowledges Error

Zerodha had earlier acknowledged the issue, stating in a tweet, "Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app."

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

