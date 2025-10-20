New Delhi: As gold prices continue their upward climb, Zoho Corporation’s Co-founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu, has raised concerns for investors. Sharing his thoughts in response to an op-ed by former IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, Vembu cautioned that rising global debt levels pose a serious risk. He also emphasized that gold, in his view, isn’t an investment but a safeguard—an insurance against uncertain economic times.

Sridhar Vembu shared his thoughts on X, saying, “Gold is also flashing a big warning signal. I don't think of gold as an investment, I think of it as insurance against systemic financial risk. Ultimately finance is all about trust and when debt levels reach this high, trust breaks down.”

Vembu Warns: Rising Debt Could Erode Financial Trust

Vembu emphasized that the foundation of finance lies in trust. However, he cautioned that with global debt levels reaching alarming heights, this trust is at serious risk of breaking down.

Gold Shines Bright With Record Highs Ahead of Diwali

Friday marked the fifth straight day of gains for gold in international markets, with prices climbing 1.23 per cent to 4,379.93 dollars . The rally has been strong across the globe, and in India, festive demand ahead of Diwali pushed domestic gold prices to an all-time high of Rs 1,32,953 per 10 grams. So far this year, gold has delivered a remarkable 70 percent return—far outpacing the modest 8% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 index.