18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?

Cars With 5-Star Ratings From Bharat NCAP: Since its launch in 2023, Bharat NCAP has crash-tested 21 cars till June 2025, of which 18 have earned a perfect 5-star rating for both adult and child safety. However, the Maruti Wagon R is not one of them. It has not been crash-tested by Bharat NCAP yet. Nevertheless, Maruti Dzire made it to the list and became the first Maruti model to score 5 stars. Now, if you're planning to buy a safe car, you can check these models that have achieved a 5-star rating for both adult and child safety in Bharat NCAP crash tests: