2025 BYD Sealion 7 Review: Modern, Practical And High-Tech But...

2025 BYD Sealion 7 Design And Styling: First things first, the design and styling. The BYD Sealion 7 is built on the brand’s dedicated EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). It looks more like a coupe SUV or crossover than a typical SUV due to its lower stance and sloping roof. The body is sleek, with flowing curves that give it an aerodynamic profile. The build quality feels solid. Panel gaps are tight and uniform, and the paint quality is impressive.

On the outside, it carries BYD’s signature 'Ocean X' face. It features 'Starlit Ocean' Double-U LED headlights, LED DRLs, and connected 'Ocean Horizon' LED tail-lamps. Other highlights include flush-fitting door handles, a coupe-like sloping roofline, and stylish 19/20-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, depending on the variant. It looks smart with neat lines and modern design.