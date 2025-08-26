2025 BYD Sealion 7 Review: Modern, Practical And High-Tech But...
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Review: BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a Chinese electric carmaker that rivals Tesla globally. It has been selling cars in India since 2021, but has not received much traction. It is now expanding its portfolio in India, with BYD Sealion 7 being the latest product, which I (Lakshya Rana) drove recently. In this article, I have shared my experience with the BYD Sealion 7, which will be useful in making an informed decision if it's the right product for you or not.
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Design And Styling
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Design And Styling: First things first, the design and styling. The BYD Sealion 7 is built on the brand’s dedicated EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). It looks more like a coupe SUV or crossover than a typical SUV due to its lower stance and sloping roof. The body is sleek, with flowing curves that give it an aerodynamic profile. The build quality feels solid. Panel gaps are tight and uniform, and the paint quality is impressive.
On the outside, it carries BYD’s signature 'Ocean X' face. It features 'Starlit Ocean' Double-U LED headlights, LED DRLs, and connected 'Ocean Horizon' LED tail-lamps. Other highlights include flush-fitting door handles, a coupe-like sloping roofline, and stylish 19/20-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, depending on the variant. It looks smart with neat lines and modern design.
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Cabin, Space And Comfort
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Cabin, Space And Comfort: Like the exterior, the cabin of the BYD Sealion 7 follows the Ocean series theme. It gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that blends neatly with the dashboard. In the centre, there's a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a signature feature in BYD cars. The cabin uses an all-black theme with gunmetal, chrome, and glossy black accents.
Soft-touch leather and premium materials are used on the dashboard, door pads, centre console, and even the glovebox lid. Plastic quality is impressive, and the overall fit and finish feel top-class. The dark cabin feels less airy, but the large glass roof helps create an airy feel.
Front Seats
The front seats are upholstered in genuine leather. The driver's seat gets a memory function and is 12-way adjustable with lumbar and extendable seat base, while the passenger seat gets 6-way adjustment. Both are electrically adjustable and ventilated. The seats are well-cushioned and offer excellent comfort.
The four-spoke steering offers tilt and telescopic adjustment and is wrapped in leather. It feels nice to hold, though the horn pad may be a stretch for those with small hands. Additionally, the storage is plentiful and practical. You get several Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports along with a 12V power outlet.
Rear Seat
The rear seat offers adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts. A recline function and proper cushioning add comfort. However, the raised floor and low seat base cause a knees-up position with limited under-thigh support. The middle passenger is less comfortable due to the hard backrest and AC vents, though a child can manage.
Headroom and knee room are otherwise sufficient, even for tall adults. It offers a boot space of 500 litres with the rear seats up. There's also a 58-litre frunk for extra storage.
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Range, Battery And Charging
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Range, Battery And Charging: It comes with an 82.56kWh battery pack, which uses the brand’s Blade Cell LFP technology. Buyers can choose between two powertrains. The single-motor rear wheel drive version claims 567km (NEDC) range, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive version, which is heavier by about 100kg, delivers 542km. I drove an AWD version, which can offer only around 370-400km of range in real-world conditions.
For charging, the Sealion 7 supports up to 150kW on a DC fast charger. On an AC fast charger, it handles up to 11kW. However, the home wallbox charger that BYD provides maxes out at just 7kW, which feels slow for this size of battery and, honestly, doesn't make sense.
Like other BYD models, the Sealion 7 also comes with a vehicle-to-load (VTL) feature. This allows you to power devices such as stoves, lamps, or camping equipment directly from the car’s battery.
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Performance, Ride And Handling
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Performance, Ride And Handling: The AWD dual-motor setup makes 530hp and 690 Nm. It can do 0-100kph in just 4.5 seconds, which is quick enough to feel the thrill. It feels powerful right from the start, no matter which mode you drive in. Obviously, the sport mode provides maximum acceleration and a sportier driving experience.
At low and mid speeds, it offers smooth and gradual power delivery. At higher triple-digit speeds, the powertrain stays quiet and calm. Going around a corner at speed, it does feel a little sharp and agile, but not as much as the Seal sedan. The steering, however, is quick and responsive.
The suspension has a mild stiffness, which keeps the car planted while going over some undulations or expansion joints. At low speeds, the cracks and bumps on the road are felt inside the cabin. It feels very stable and composed, even at triple-digit speeds. Also, the body roll is very well controlled.
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Price And Verdict
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Price And Verdict: The BYD Sealion 7 is a great choice for buyers who liked the Seal but hesitated because of its low stance or sedan shape. The SUV packs in plenty of technology. From infotainment to safety and comfort features, it covers almost everything. But BYD’s sales and service network is still smaller than its rivals.
Priced between Rs 48.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Sealion 7 steps into a highly competitive EV market. Rivals include the BMW iX1 LWB, Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mercedes-Benz EQA. Among these, the Kia is the closest match in size and capability.
Trending Photos