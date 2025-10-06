2025 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launched - New Look, More Features & Rugged Charm!
2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched: The 2025 Mahindra Bolero facelift has officially arrived, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now comes in four trims - B4, B6, B6 (O) and a new top-end B8 variant. This facelift brings fresh styling, more features and a new Stealth Black colour option to the iconic SUV. The design updates are subtle but add to the Bolero's rugged road presence.
Bolero
The new Bolero gets a revised grille with vertical chrome slats. The bumper has been redesigned and now integrates fog lamps in the top two trims. Mahindra has also added newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that give the SUV a more stylish stance. Along with the new Stealth Black colour, the Bolero continues to be available in Diamond White, Dsat Silver, and Lakeside Brown.
2025 Bolero
Inside, the 2025 Bolero feels more modern than before. It now comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, new leatherette seat upholstery and steering-mounted controls. Door pads now get bottle holders and there are Type-C charging ports for added convenience.
features
Other key features include power windows, foldable third-row seats, engine start-stop (micro-hybrid), remote key, seat belt reminders for front seats, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS, a 12V charging point, and more.
Bolero Engine
Under the hood, the Bolero retains its reliable 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine. It delivers 75 bhp and 210 Nm of torque. The SUV continues to use a 5-speed manual gearbox with rear-wheel drive.
RideFlo
A major mechanical addition is the new ‘RideFlo’ suspension system. Mahindra claims it improves stability, control, and shock absorption, making the SUV more comfortable across different terrains.
