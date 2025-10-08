2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh - Bigger Screen, New Colours And More Features
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated sub-4-metre ladder-frame SUV gets minor styling tweaks, more features, and a new top-spec N11 trim, while continuing with its proven diesel engine and rugged mechanical setup.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo
The new Bolero Neo comes with a refreshed front design. It gets a new grille with silver horizontal slats and an updated set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The SUV retains its tough, boxy profile and the signature tailgate-mounted spare wheel, keeping its classic Bolero identity intact.
Variant-wise Prices
N4- Rs 8.49 lakh
N8- Rs 9.29 lakh
N10- Rs 9.79 lakh
N11- Rs 9.99 lakh
2025 Bolero Neo
Mahindra has also added two new exterior shades - Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey. These join the existing Diamond White, Stealth Black, Pearl White, and Rocky Beige options. Dual-tone colour variants are also available, adding more personalization choices for buyers.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Cabin
The cabin gets a noticeable upgrade. The Bolero Neo now features a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the older 7-inch unit. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Mahindra has added a rear-view camera for better convenience. A new dual-tone black and beige dashboard theme gives the interior a fresher look. There’s also a new USB-C charging port to meet the needs of modern devices.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine
Under the hood, the 2025 Bolero Neo continues with the reliable 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder mHawk 100 diesel engine. It delivers 100 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
New Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra says it has improved the suspension and braking system to offer better ride comfort and handling stability. While the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza are its direct sub-4-metre SUV competitors, the Bolero Neo stands apart with its body-on-frame chassis and rear-wheel-drive layout.
