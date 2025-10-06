Advertisement
2025 Mahindra Thar In Pics: Check Out 14 New Features

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-door SUV: The Mahindra Thar 3-door SUV, one of India’s most loved off-roaders, has received its first major update since the launch of its second generation in 2020. The new 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is offered in two trims - AXT and LXT - with multiple variants, priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gets subtle exterior tweaks along with several new features that enhance comfort.

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
New Features

New Features

14 New Features

1. Newly-designed grille 2. Dual-tone bumper 3. All-new black theme dashboard 4. New 10.24-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system 5. Adventure stats Gen II 6. New steering wheel 7. One-touch power windows on door trims 8. New console with sliding armrest 9. A-Pillar entry assist handle 10. Rear AC vents 11. Internally operated fuel lid 12. Rear washer & wiper 13. Rear view camera 14. New colours – Battleship Grey and Tango Red

fresh look

fresh look

The facelift brings a fresh look to the Thar's front fascia with a new grille and a redesigned dual-tone bumper. It continues to wear its signature round headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and LED taillights. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Two new exterior shades - Battleship Grey and Tango Red - have been added to the existing colour options.

practical experience

practical experience

Inside, the 2025 Thar offers a more premium and practical experience. The cabin now features a new all-black dashboard and a larger 10.24-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console has been reworked and now includes a sliding armrest. The instrument cluster gets Adventure Stats Gen II for better off-road data tracking.

useful additions

useful additions

Mahindra has also introduced several useful additions, such as a new steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power windows on the door panels, a rear washer and wiper, and an A-pillar entry assist handle. An internally operated fuel lid has also been added for extra convenience.

Safety

Safety

Safety has been given more attention, too. The new Thar gets a rear-view camera and ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill-descent control, and a built-in roll cage with three-point seatbelts.

engine options

engine options

Under the hood, the Thar facelift continues with the same set of engines. This includes a 152 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 119 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 132 bhp 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. Gearbox choices remain a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Auto news
