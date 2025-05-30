2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Vs Hyundai i20: Which One Should You Buy? Prices, Features And Powertrains Comparison

3 / 5

Powertrain Options:

Both hatchbacks come with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines that produce almost similar power. The manual version of the i20 makes 5 PS less than the Altroz, but this doesn’t make a significant difference in real-world performance.

The Altroz also comes with diesel and petrol + CNG options, giving buyers more flexibility. These options are not available in the Hyundai i20.