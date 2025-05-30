2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Vs Hyundai i20: Which One Should You Buy? Prices, Features And Powertrains Comparison
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Vs Hyundai i20: The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift is finally here. It directly competes with cars like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. In this article, let's compare it with Hyundai's premium hatchback, the i20.
Prices
2025 Tata Altroz- Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (Introductory, ex-showroom)
Hyundai i20- Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
It shows the base model of the Tata Altroz is Rs 62,000 more affordable than the Hyundai i20’s base variant. But at the top-end, Altroz is Rs 25,000 costlier. For the higher price, the new Altroz offers more engine choices and extra features, like a 360-degree camera and flush door handles, which the i20 doesn’t have.
Dimensions
2025 Tata Altroz- 3990 mm (Length), 1755 mm (Width), 1523 mm (Height), and 2501 mm (Wheelbase)
Hyundai i20- 3995 mm (Length), 1775 mm (Width), 1505 mm (Height), and 2580 mm (Wheelbase)
The i20 has a slightly longer wheelbase than the Altroz, but in all other dimensions, both cars are nearly the same.
Powertrain Options
Both hatchbacks come with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines that produce almost similar power. The manual version of the i20 makes 5 PS less than the Altroz, but this doesn’t make a significant difference in real-world performance.
The Altroz also comes with diesel and petrol + CNG options, giving buyers more flexibility. These options are not available in the Hyundai i20.
Features
In terms of features, both cars have a lot in common, like LED headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, automatic AC with rear vents, paddle shifters, 6 airbags (standard), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
But the Altroz adds more. It has flush-type door handles, LED fog lamps, connected LED tail lamps, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera. All these features are missing in the i20.
In contrast, the i20 comes with puddle lamps, semi-leatherette seats, and a subwoofer over Altroz.
Verdict
The updated Altroz now looks even better with modern touches like LED lighting and flush door handles. Inside, it is packed with tech, including a digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. Plus, it has more engine choices, including diesel and CNG. If you want a stylish car with more features and engine options, the Altroz is a strong pick.
The Hyundai i20 only offers a petrol engine, but it is smoother and more refined than the one offered on the Altroz. Its slightly longer wheelbase gives a bit better cabin space. It offers good features too, though it misses a few. So, if you want a refined drive and are okay to compromise on some features, the i20 is still a good choice.
