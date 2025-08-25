2025 Volvo EX30 Review: Attractive Styling But...; Read Full Report
2025 Volvo EX30 Review: Volvo is all set to step into the hotly contested Rs 50 lakh luxury EV market with its newest model, the EX30. The aim is to attract younger buyers by offering a premium badge along with an eco-friendly approach. It is Volvo's first EV designed from scratch on Geely's SEA2 (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform. Since it's a purely new model, the design is fresh with EV-specific elements.
Exterior Design
Exterior Design: At the front, it gets the signature Thor’s hammer LED DRLs, though styled with individual elements. The nose is closed off like most EVs, with side vents for better airflow and an active air flap on the bumper's lower edge. Coming to the side profile, it rides on 19-inch alloy wheels that look bigger in person.
The shorter wheelbase gives it a compact stance, while the sloping roofline moves away from Volvo’s boxy SUV shape into a more modern profile. The battery pack is hidden neatly in the floor, so no bulky bits are visible underneath.
Vehicle access is fully digital. You can unlock the car with your smartphone or a smart card by tapping it on the driver’s side B-pillar. The rear stands out with C-shaped LED taillamps that stretch onto the rear windshield. The design here is cleaner and more subtle compared to the front.
Cabin Space, Comfort And Features
Cabin Space, Comfort And Features: Step inside the EX30 and the first thing you notice is the simplistic approach with more eco-friendly touches. The dashboard is made from recycled materials, while metal is used only for the vents and door handles. The seats are wide and comfortable. However, you don’t get ventilation, heating, or massage functions - features that are common in other Volvo models. The driver's seat comes with power adjustment.
The floor is set higher, which means passengers sit in a knees-up position, especially in the rear. Adults over 6 feet may find it cramped, with little under-thigh support. Shorter passengers should be fine for quick city drives. The width is best suited for two people at the back; three people will not fit comfortably. The glass roof adds a premium feel, but without a cover or blind, the cabin can heat up in summer.
It has a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen that controls almost everything. Even basic functions like adjusting headlights or side mirrors are only operated through the screen. No physical buttons or switches are given on the dashboard. However, the system runs on Google software with a Snapdragon chip, making it quick and smooth. Google Maps is the default navigation, and Apple CarPlay works wirelessly, though Android Auto still needs a cable. The quality of the 360-degree camera is good.
There’s no traditional instrument cluster. The upper part of the main screen works as an instrument cluster, featuring key driving information like speed, range, and ADAS alerts. For audio, the SUV uses a Harman Kardon soundbar that stretches across the dashboard, with tweeters and a subwoofer placed behind it. The sound quality is impressive. At the back, the EX30 skips AC vents, sunblinds and a reclining backrest.
The SUV comes with Level-2 ADAS, door-opening warnings, and a drowsiness detection system that monitors your face, road, and steering movements. The boot space is 318 litres, which is decent for daily use. There's also a 7-litre frunk, mostly useful for storing the charging cable or other backpack-sized luggage. However, there is no spare wheel on offer.
Performance And Range
Performance And Range: The EX30 comes with a 69kWh NMC battery that uses a liquid-cooled system for thermal management. With a 7.4kW charger, it takes about 10 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge. An 11kW AC charger reduces the charging time to 7 hours. A fast 150kW DC charger can top it up from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.
The electric motor produces 272hp and 343Nm. The power delivery is strong yet linear, so there is no sudden jolt of speed. This makes the car easy to drive every day. However, there are no drive modes to tweak performance. Regeneration is also not adjustable, except for one-pedal driving, which is best suited for city traffic. Volvo claims 0-100kph in 5.7 seconds.
While it feels calm and smooth at lower speeds, there are some road and wind noises at high speeds of around 100kph. Vibrations are minimal. The EX30 has a firm edge to its ride because of the weight placed low in the car. Still, the suspension damping is well-tuned. At low speeds, bumps are felt slightly, but no harsh shocks or thuds enter the cabin.
The little firmness in the suspension proves useful in corners. The car stays stable with little body roll. However, the steering does not offer much feedback. There are three steering modes – soft, medium, and firm. In the firm mode, the steering feels heavier and sharper for better control and feel, thanks to the added artificial weight.
Price And Verdict
Price And Verdict: The EX30 is expected to be priced competitively and sit below the EX40 and C40. It will take on rivals like the BMW iX1 LWB, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, and Kia EV6. Where the EX30 falls short is rear seat space and a few missing basic features. But it scores high with its fresh design, eco-friendly cabin, and premium Volvo badge. The SUV has plenty of strengths, though it faces tough competition in the segment.
Trending Photos