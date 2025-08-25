2025 Volvo EX30 Review: Attractive Styling But...; Read Full Report

5 / 6

Performance And Range: The EX30 comes with a 69kWh NMC battery that uses a liquid-cooled system for thermal management. With a 7.4kW charger, it takes about 10 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge. An 11kW AC charger reduces the charging time to 7 hours. A fast 150kW DC charger can top it up from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

The electric motor produces 272hp and 343Nm. The power delivery is strong yet linear, so there is no sudden jolt of speed. This makes the car easy to drive every day. However, there are no drive modes to tweak performance. Regeneration is also not adjustable, except for one-pedal driving, which is best suited for city traffic. Volvo claims 0-100kph in 5.7 seconds.

While it feels calm and smooth at lower speeds, there are some road and wind noises at high speeds of around 100kph. Vibrations are minimal. The EX30 has a firm edge to its ride because of the weight placed low in the car. Still, the suspension damping is well-tuned. At low speeds, bumps are felt slightly, but no harsh shocks or thuds enter the cabin.

The little firmness in the suspension proves useful in corners. The car stays stable with little body roll. However, the steering does not offer much feedback. There are three steering modes – soft, medium, and firm. In the firm mode, the steering feels heavier and sharper for better control and feel, thanks to the added artificial weight.