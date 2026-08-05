2026 Maruti Brezza facelift: Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift 2026 at a reduced starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh for the base LXi model. The prices go up to Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic and dual-tone variants. The Brezza has always performed so well for the brand. I (Lakshya Rana) recently got the opportunity to drive the new Maruti Brezza facelift in Mumbai, specifically the 1.0-litre turbo variant with the 6-speed manual. Here's what stood out, the good and the not-so-good.
2026 Maruti Brezza facelift: Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift 2026 at a reduced starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh for the base LXi model. The prices go up to Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic and dual-tone variants. The Brezza has always performed so well for the brand. I (Lakshya Rana) recently got the opportunity to drive the new Maruti Brezza facelift in Mumbai, specifically the 1.0-litre turbo variant with the 6-speed manual. Here's what stood out, the good and the not-so-good.
Maruti Brezza facelift pros
1. It's a solid, well-rounded package overall. Maruti has taken something that already worked and made it better.
2. It offers three engine choices now: a 1.0L turbo with a 6-speed manual, a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine with either manual or automatic, and a 1.5L NA with CNG on the manual.
3. The 1.0L turbo has good punch in the mid-range and feels easy to drive around the city. The new 6-speed manual also makes highway cruising more relaxed.
4. Pricing on the turbo variants makes sense. The ZXi trim comes loaded with all the essentials and still costs under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
5. The CNG tank now sits under the boot floor, so you actually get usable boot space this time.
6. Ride quality is well sorted. It runs on 16-inch wheels with 215/60 section tyres and handles bumps nicely.
7. Cabin space is decent for a sub-4-metre car, with good storage options and a strong air-con system.
8. It gets several new features, including a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and TPMS.
9. The platform has been reinforced for better crash safety, and it's earned a 5-star BNCAP rating, though to be fair, most cars in this segment do these days.
10. Maruti's after-sales support has always been one of its biggest strengths, with a huge dealer network and a smooth ownership experience.
Maruti Brezza facelift cons
1. The styling hasn't changed much. At a glance, it's tough to tell this apart from the older model.
2. Still no diesel option, unlike some rivals in the segment.
3. The 1.0L turbo engine isn't thrilling to drive. It's tuned more for easy, relaxed driving than outright fun.
4. There's no automatic option with the turbo engine, which feels like an odd miss, especially since the Fronx offers one.
5. Taller passengers might find the front seats lacking under-thigh support, and the interior doesn't quite match the quality or wow factor you get in some rival cars.
6. Boot space is only 328 litres, one of the smallest in the segment.
7. A few features are missing, like a spare tyre, a fully digital driver's display, powered seats, drive modes, ADAS, and auto wipers. Having to use old-school stalks to operate the MID in 2026 feels a bit outdated.