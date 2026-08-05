Maruti Brezza facelift pros

Maruti Brezza facelift pros

1. It's a solid, well-rounded package overall. Maruti has taken something that already worked and made it better.

2. It offers three engine choices now: a 1.0L turbo with a 6-speed manual, a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine with either manual or automatic, and a 1.5L NA with CNG on the manual.

3. The 1.0L turbo has good punch in the mid-range and feels easy to drive around the city. The new 6-speed manual also makes highway cruising more relaxed.