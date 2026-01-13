2026 Tata Punch Facelift Is Here: Check Out EXCLUSIVE Pics, New Features, Engines, Booking Details & More

photoDetails

Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Punch facelift in India today at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This update has brought fresh design inspired by Punch EV, a powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120hp, 170Nm) from Nexon, and India's first iCNG AMT SUV option. Bookings have opened from today with six trims from Smart to Accomplished+.

It features vertical LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, connected taillights, and four new colours like Bengal Rouge. Inside, expect a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital display, 360-camera, sunroof, and 6 airbags standard. The SUV earns a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, 193mm ground clearance, and 366-litre boot. Top speed hits 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds.