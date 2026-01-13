2026 Tata Punch Facelift Is Here: Check Out EXCLUSIVE Pics, New Features, Engines, Booking Details & More
Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Punch facelift in India today at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This update has brought fresh design inspired by Punch EV, a powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120hp, 170Nm) from Nexon, and India's first iCNG AMT SUV option. Bookings have opened from today with six trims from Smart to Accomplished+.
It features vertical LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, connected taillights, and four new colours like Bengal Rouge. Inside, expect a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital display, 360-camera, sunroof, and 6 airbags standard. The SUV earns a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, 193mm ground clearance, and 366-litre boot. Top speed hits 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds.
Tata Punch Facelift: Price
The Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Punch facelift in India on January 13 at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The update brings fresh design, new engines, and more features to the sub-compact SUV.
Tata Punch Facelift: Front Design
The Tata Punch facelift features exterior design inspired by the Punch EV, with vertical triangular LED headlights. Gloss black trim is equipped with slim LED DRLs and a muscular bumper with silver air vents.
Tata Punch Facelift: Turbo-Petrol Engine
The Tata Punch facelift comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120hp power and 170Nm torque, borrowed from the Nexon. It pairs with a 6-speed manual and achieves 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds.
Tata Punch Facelift: Booking Details
Bookings for the new Tata Punch facelift opened today. It comes in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. A sunroof is optional on Pure+ and Adventure variants.
Tata Punch Facelift: Infotainment Features
The Tata Punch facelift comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. It is also equipped with a new 7-inch digital driver's display.
