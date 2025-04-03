4 Affordable SUVs With 6 Airbags Under Rs 8 Lakh – Check Them Out!
4 Affordable SUVs With 6 Airbags Under Rs 8 Lakh: In the past few years, people have become more aware of car safety, which is a positive change. As a result, car companies are now focusing more on safety features. Many manufacturers, including Hyundai, have started offering six airbags as standard in all their cars. If you are planning to buy an SUV starting under Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) that comes with 6 airbags as standard, this article is for you. Here, we have listed four such SUVs. Let's check them out.
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter: Priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue: Available from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite: Ranges from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq: Starts at Rs 7.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kylaq
All these SUVs come equipped with six airbags as standard, and among them, the Skoda Kylaq has earned a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Trending Photos