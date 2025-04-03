4 Affordable SUVs With 6 Airbags Under Rs 8 Lakh – Check Them Out!

photoDetails

english

4 Affordable SUVs With 6 Airbags Under Rs 8 Lakh: In the past few years, people have become more aware of car safety, which is a positive change. As a result, car companies are now focusing more on safety features. Many manufacturers, including Hyundai, have started offering six airbags as standard in all their cars. If you are planning to buy an SUV starting under Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) that comes with 6 airbags as standard, this article is for you. Here, we have listed four such SUVs. Let's check them out.