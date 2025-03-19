Advertisement
4 Diesel SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh – One Offers 24+ Kmpl Mileage; Includes Two 7-Seater Models
4 Diesel SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh – One Offers 24+ Kmpl Mileage; Includes Two 7-Seater Models

4 Diesel SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh: Diesel cars offer better mileage than petrol ones, and diesel fuel is also more affordable, reducing overall running costs. If you are looking for a budget-friendly diesel SUV, this article covers four SUV options with diesel variants starting under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Diesel SUVs

Diesel SUVs

Among them is the Tata Nexon Diesel, which delivers an impressive mileage of over 24 kmpl. Additionally, the list includes two 7-seater models.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

While Mahindra XUV 3XO ranges between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.56 lakh, its diesel variants start at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Notably, the Mahindra XUV 3XO earned a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh. However, the diesel variants of Nexon start at Rs 9,99,990. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom. The diesel Nexon offers a claimed mileage of 24.08 kmpl.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

This 7-seater SUV is priced from Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine produces 76 PS and 210 Nm.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Available in a 7-seater layout, it comes equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/260 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

