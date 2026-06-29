/5 car buying tips that could save you from massive regret

Buying a car is exciting, but it's easy to get carried away. You walk into a showroom thinking about colour and sunroof, and walk out with a loan EMI that doesn't quite fit your budget. The truth is, a good car purchase isn't about chasing trends or ticking feature boxes. It's about making smart, practical choices that suit your life. Here are five essential tips every new car buyer should keep in mind.
Buying a car is exciting, but it's easy to get carried away. You walk into a showroom thinking about colour and sunroof, and walk out with a loan EMI that doesn't quite fit your budget. The truth is, a good car purchase isn't about chasing trends or ticking feature boxes. It's about making smart, practical choices that suit your life. Here are five essential tips every new car buyer should keep in mind.
Buy according to your usage, not trends: Choose petrol, diesel, hybrid, or EV based on your daily running and driving pattern, not because it's popular.
Never stretch your budget: Consider the total ownership cost, including insurance, fuel, service, accessories, and loan EMI, not just the ex-showroom price.
Always take a proper test drive: Drive the car on city roads and, if possible, on highways to evaluate comfort, visibility, ride quality, and performance.
Check after-sales service quality: A good service network and positive ownership feedback can make or break your ownership experience.
Prioritise safety over features: Features like a sunroof and large touchscreen are nice, but strong crash safety ratings and essential safety equipment should come first.